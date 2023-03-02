Women not safe in KCR's rule, charges Tarun Chugh

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of medical student Preethi in Warangal and said that a budding medical student's attempting suicide shows that Telangana is not safe for students and women. Such incidents create a situation of fear in society.



He said, every section of Telangana is fed up with KCR's rule. In the last 3 years, the CM KCR government has forgotten to distribute fee reimbursement and scholarships; this has affected the future of 18 lakh students. Less than 50 per cent of the allocated funds have been spent on SC students. Ragging in the college, even after several complaints by the seniors, action is not being taken.

"The KCR government in Telangana has discriminated against Dalits, Backwards, women, farmers, and students. The entire government's officials and elected representatives are busy pleasing the KCR family. The law and order situation has worsened in the state; Chief Minister KCR is busy with political tourism. The general public is fed up with the corrupt rule of the KCR government. KCR and his family, who have come to power on the promise of Bangaru Telangana, are playing an open game of corruption, arrogance, and familyism by being self-absorbed," said Tarun Chugh.

He expressed hope that the police would investigate the matter impartially and provide justice to the victim's family as soon as possible. Chugh assured the people of the State that the BJP would do everything possible to get justice for the victim's family.