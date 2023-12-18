  • Menu
Women teachers from Khammam govt school decides to avoid free traveling in RTC buses

They stated that it is enough for the poor to use this opportunity provided by the government, it is also necessary for them

Hyderabad: Women teachers of Khammam district have decided that they will not use the free travel provided by the Telangana government for women in RTC buses and will travel by taking tickets. They stated that it is enough for the poor to use this opportunity provided by the government, it is also necessary for them.

They said that they have enough financial freedom to take a ticket and travel. To this extent, everyone together decided not to use the free bus facility.

Women teachers working in Khammam Rural Mandal M Venkatayapalem Zilla Parishad High School met and took this decision. It has been decided to leave this facility provided by the government to college students, poor and old people.

They said that their decision will give them the satisfaction of standing by the RTC as well as the satisfaction of getting employment for the auto workers. Appreciation is pouring in for this decision taken by them.

