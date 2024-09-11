Women’s varsity to be named after Chakali Ilamma: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced to name the Women's University after Chakali Ilamma, the noted woman fighter during the Telangana Armed Struggle. The CM also said that Ilamma's granddaughter Shweta would be appointed as a member of the State Women's Commission.

Stating that Ilamma's family would be involved as partners in the government, the Chief Minister said that his government would pursue Ilamma's fighting spirit.

Participating in Veeranari Chakali Ilamma's death anniversary programme at Ravindra Bharathi on Tuesday, Revanth Reddy said that Ilamma has fought against the feudal rulers for land rights of the poor. With the inspiration of Ilamma, former PM Indira Gandhi has introduced land reforms in the country. Possessing land is the self esteem of the poor, the CM said, adding that it was the reason Indira Gandhi distributed lakhs of acres of land to the poor. The previous rulers conspired to grab the poor’s lands in the guise of Dharani. With the inspiration of Ilamma, the people’s government was formed in the state to protect the lands owned by the poorer sections, he added.