Won’t desert Gajwel: KCR

“If you want development of the state to continue, the BRS should win the elections again and for that party workers have to strive hard during the next 40 days keeping aside all differences, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao told the general body meeting of the party on Friday.



“After getting hat-trick victory, which is a certainty, I will spend a day every month in Gajwel and will take up whatever works the people want in the constituency,” KCR said at the meeting.

In the past too, KCR had told the people many times that he would personally visit certain districts and supervise the completion of two BHK houses and would participate in the house-warming ceremony.

He said he understands the pain of the farmers who lost their lands under the Mallannasagar and Konda Pochammasagar projects. He said not only the farmers, even he and his family had lost the land in his village. But all that was for a great cause and people would be indebted to the farmers for this noble act of theirs, he said and called upon the party rank and file to ensure that the BRS wins not only in Gajwel but also in the three nearby constituencies. He predicted that the pink party would win 90-105 seats.

The BRS chief told the meeting that he was not abandoning Gajwel though he is contesting from Kamareddy. He said he would take care of their needs and in the next elections he would get back to Gajwel.

Referring to the Kaleshwaram, Konda Pochamma and Mallannasagar projects, KCR said the Congress leaders and people like Kodandaram blocked these projects. He said in the second phase water will be given to every village in Gajwel, he added.