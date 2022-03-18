Work on 8 medical colleges to be completed in April

Hyderabad: The eight medical colleges in Mancherial, Jagtial, Vanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Mahbubabad, Bhadradri, Kothagudem and Sangareddy districts will be completed in April.

This was announced on Thursday by R & B Minister V Prashanth Reddy who reviewed the construction of colleges. He directed authorities to expedite the work of the first year eight medical colleges being constructed by the government. Reddy said the CM had sanctioned eight medical colleges so as to provide super-speciality education to the poor in the State. He asked officials to speed up the construction process and ensure all regulations are followed.

The officials informed that construction of Ramagundam first year medical college will be completed by June this year. The minister directed E-N-C Ganapathy Reddy to review the progress of work on a day-to-day basis, as per chart. and to coordinate with the TSMSIDC for putting up infrastructure required for maintenance of the college for the first year when the building is completed.

The meeting was attended by R&B Secretary Srinivasa Raju, Ganapathy Reddy, CE Satish, Minister PS Mukund Reddy and several officials.