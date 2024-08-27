Worker Dies in Blast at Salkapuram

Gadwal: A tragic incident occurred in Salkapuram village, Gattu Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district, where a laborer named Vijay Kumar Singh (34) from Madhya Pradesh lost his life due to a blast during the construction of the Bharat Mala Road.

The incident took place on Monday when rocks dislodged during a blasting operation for hill excavation struck Vijay, causing his instant death.

Locals have alleged that the construction company, AVP Engineering Private Limited, does not have the necessary permissions for blasting and is engaged in illegal mining activities. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. The deceased's body was sent to Gadwal Government Hospital for postmortem.