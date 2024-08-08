World Bank agrees to aid Musi project

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on the World Bank president Ajay Banga in the US and held discussions to forge a roadmap to take on several developmental projects in the state.

In a major breakthrough decision, the World Bank agreed to assist the state government in taking up the Musi river rejuvenation project, Skill University, Future City, Citizen Healthcare and development of Hyderabad 4.0.

During the meeting that lasted over an hour between the head of the World Bank and the Chief Minister it was decided to create a cross-functional team to conceptualise viable projects in each of the areas in an accelerated mode. People, planet, sustainability, health, skills and jobs were the major themes of the discussions between the two.

The potential areas for partnership being outlined through explorations and deliberations would include initiatives on skill development, urban rejuvenation and re-imagination, Net Zero developments, citizens’ healthcare, diagnostics and electronic records, among others.

The World Bank, while appreciating the “optimism and the balanced vision of the Chief Minister”, highlighted how the bank has had enjoyed success in generating positive outcomes in the region with several project initiatives earlier, according to an official press note. Ajay Banga showed great interest in backing the vision for the creation of Net Zero City.

It is the first time the state of Telangana has been chosen to explore working with any of the Bretton Woods institutions. The Telangana team gave an overview of several other developments which impact the lives and livelihood of citizens, environment and sustainability in the state.

IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Telangana Chief Secretary A Shanta Kumari, Jayesh Ranjan, Ramakrishna Rao, V Sheshadri, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and Ajith Reddy were also present.

World Bank executive director Parameswaran (‘Param’) Iyer praised the Telangana government for its holistic, balanced, sustainable and impactful vision keeping state and people first.