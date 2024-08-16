World Bank aid to rebuild state: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has indicated that the World Bank is likely to come to the aid of Telangana by extending funds with a low rate of interest for the developmental activities in the state.

Addressing the people after hoisting the National Flag at the Golkonda Fort on the occasion of 78th Independence Day, Revanth said, “I am delighted to announce that talks with the World Bank representatives were fruitful and the bank agreed to extend financial assistance with low interest rates for the developmental works. My government will not commit the mistakes of borrowing funds with higher interest rates and putting a heavy burden on the people.”

The CM accused the previous BRS government of ruining the state economy. He said the Congress government inherited a debt burden of Rs 7 lakh crore which is about 10 times of what it was at the time of bifurcation.

Elaborating on the achievements of the flagship schemes of his government, Revanth announced that the modalities for the implementation of the Rythu Bharosa scheme would be announced after considering the suggestions given by the Cabinet sub-committee. This would help in providing bonus of Rs 500 to farmers for fine variety of paddy. So far, 33 varieties were identified, he said. He also said that an integrated Act to address land related issues would also be introduced soon.

He said notwithstanding the pessimism of the Opposition BRS, the Congress government spent Rs 31,000 crore on farm loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh at one go. “Every deserving farmer will benefit from the scheme,” he said.

Revanth wants “Telangana should be promoted as the Gateway of the World and hence the government had decided to set up a Skill Development University. He thanked Chairman of the Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra for accepting to be the Chairman of the University.

The CM announced that soon the Education Commission will be constituted. Anganwadi centers will be upgraded as pre-primary schools. The task of providing quality education, skill development and job creation will be taken up on a mission mode, he added.

Stating that society was marred by drug and cybercrimes, the Revanth Reddy said the government had adopted zero tolerance to curb drug trafficking. T-NAB is strengthened. Call centre with 1930 number is functioning round the clock to receive complaints from the victims of the cyber frauds, he said.



The CM called upon the youth not to get carried away by false statements of rival parties and ruin their career. He said the job calendar had already been released. The government has entered into agreements for Rs 31,532 crore investments in Telangana which will create 30,000 job opportunities, he added.