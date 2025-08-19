World Photography Day Celebrated Grandly in Aiza

Gadwal: World Photography Day was celebrated grandly in Aiza town of Jogulamba Gadwal district. The program was held near Lakshmi Photo Studio at Telangana Chowrasta in the Aiza Municipality center.

Leaders of the All-Party Committee — Nagaradoddi Venkata Ramulu, Dandora Anjaneyulu, and Pulikal Bheemanna — attended the event as chief guests. They paid rich floral tributes to the portrait of Louis Daguerre, the inventor of photography.

Speaking on the occasion, the guests said photography plays a vital role in everyone’s life, as it preserves sweet memories for the future. They noted that photography helps individuals and society capture invaluable moments forever. They also emphasized that photographers, by enhancing their skills, have the opportunity to gain national and international recognition.

They further suggested that efforts should be made to bring to the notice of the government the need for a special building for photographers.

Senior photographers Ramakrishna, Bhasha, Mallikarjun, former president Govindu Naidu, former vice-president Nagaraju Gowdu, former general secretary Tirumal, members Mammadh, Paramesh Naidu, Ashok Gowd, Mohan, Naresh, Srikanth Reddy, Hariprasad, Vijay Kumar Gowd, Khadeer Bhasha, Rambabu Gowdu, Ravi, Venkatesh, Rajendra Gowdu, and several others participated in the event.