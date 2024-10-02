World’s Largest Bathukamma Created in Jangaon District: St. Mary's School Students Set a New Record

Jangaon: Students of St. Mary’s School in Jangaon district, Telangana, have created the world’s largest Bathukamma, securing a spot in the World Book of Records. The massive 36.2-foot Bathukamma was constructed in just 24 hours by a group of 700 students, breaking the previous record of a 31-foot Bathukamma.

The event, held as part of the pre-celebrations for the Bathukamma festival, showcased the students’ teamwork and dedication. Their collective effort has not only surpassed the earlier record but also highlighted the cultural significance of Bathukamma in Telangana.

Local officials, teachers, and parents attended the event, witnessing this historic moment as the students of St. Mary’s School set a new global benchmark. This achievement is a testament to the spirit of Bathukamma and the talent of the young generation.