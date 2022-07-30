Worried TRS government reaction shows it is on the backfoot, says Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia

Hyderabad: Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia said that the growing BJP's footprint in Telangana is worrying the government and its reactions against the Centre and the BJP are an indication that it is on the backfoot.

Scindia who arrived here on Friday is on a two-day tour in the Hyderabad Parliamentary constituency, as part of the BJP's Parliamentary Pravas Yojana. addressed the media after interacting with the party leaders at Champapet, he said the party cadre and leadership under State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar have created awareness among people on various welfare and development schemes of the Modi's government. "The growing popularity of the BJP and the failure of the current dispensation has naturally made it worry about the intensity with which the BJP is growing in Telangana."

Expressing confidence that the party would come to power in the State, he referred to how the BJP has gained more seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, improved its tally of MLAs in the Assembly and took four LS seats in the last general elections. Scindia remined that the party is winning the seats on its own strength, unlike in earlier elections in which it had allied with the TDP.

He charged the TRS government with failure to implement the Central social security schemes benefitting people and asserted that rampant corruption was taking place in the corridors of power in the State. "All this is taking people closer to the BJP making the ground of the current government shaky and making it worried."

Scindia said the party assigned him to strengthen the party from the booth level. He along with the local party leaders and State BJP chief would be working as a team with the sole objective of strengthening right from the booth level. He dismissed the charge of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao's statements of the Centre doing nothing for Telangana. The Union minister said that the Centre had not only enhanced the devolution of funds from the Central revenues to the States, but it also extended assistance to the States, including Telangana. The data speaks truth, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Union minister held hectic parleys with Bandi, BJP LP leader Raja Singh, and district core committee members on the state of party affairs in the Hyderabad constituency. He will also hold review meetings with party cadre, leaders and BJP wings. He will be covering Karwan, Charminar, Goshamahal, Malakpet, and Chandrayangutta Assembly segments. Scindia also visited Bhagya Lakshmi temple along with party leaders of the Old City and offered worship.