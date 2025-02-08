Writ in HC to register case against MLC; hearing adjourned to Feb 21

Hyderabad: Justice K Sarath of the Telangana High Court on Friday, while adjudicating the writ filed by Kadathala Arvind Reddy, a law student from Siddipet district, directed the Government Pleader (Home) to get instructions in the case, wherein the petitioner, seeks a direction to DGP, the Commissioner of Police, Siddipet, SHO 1 Town, to register a case against MLC Teenmar Mallanna, for passing derogatory comments against the “Reddy community”.

Mallanna @ Chintapandu Naveen Kumar attended a programme organised by the BC Sangam on February 2 at Warangal as chief guest and passed objectionable comments against the “Reddy Community”..“These Reddy community people, OCs and Velama community people are not our people.. they are not Telanganites… Reddy community people do not possess any common sense.

The counsel for petitioner contended that such comments demeans the identity and character of the Reddy community; lead to communal unrest and disturb public speech. Though the petitioner has complained to the DGP, the Commissioner of Police, Siddipet, SHO 1 Town PS, no action has been taken and sought a direction to SHO to register an FIR on basis of complaint dated February 3 against the MLC. Hearing in the case was adjourned to February 21 for instructions.