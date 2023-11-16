Live
- Anantapur: Call to prevent child marriages
- How to add your signature to documents on iPhone
- India will be 3rd largest economy by 2027: FM
- IT, banking, oil & gas stocks fuel market rally
- Kurnool: Drought, lack of works pushing people to migration
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 16, 2023
- Tirupati: Baby shower held to felicitate mothers-to-be
- Chittoor: Officials told to develop positive thinking
- Congress will win with overwhelming Majority: Former MLA Choulapalli Pratap Reddy
- TSRTC to operate special buses to TN for Guru Purnima
Just In
Writ to delete name of Congress Achampet nominee
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N V Shravan Kumar, on Wednesday refused to...
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N V Shravan Kumar, on Wednesday refused to interfere in the writ petition filed seeking a direction to the Chief Electoral Officer, Nagarkurnool to delete from the electoral rolls name of Mamidala Yashaswini, who is contesting the Assembly elections on Congress ticket from Achampet constituency.
The CJ bench, while disposing the petition, in its orders said “ admittedly with the election process to the State Assembly has already commenced on October 9, the jurisdiction of the court to interfere is well defined in judgments”. It took into consideration the contention of the senior counsel appearing for the ECI Avinash Desai that the petitioner was informed the EC issued a clarification on August 11, 2023 stating no addition or deletion of voters is allowed after the notification process for elections has commenced.
The bench was adjudicating the petition filed by Kampally Deva of Rajeevnagar Colony, Dindi, Chinthapally, Vangoor mandal, Nagarkurnool district, seeking a direction to the ECI, TS chief electoral officer, district election officer and collector and the electoral registration oficer & RDO Achampet to delete the name of Yashaswini from the electoral rolls on the ground that Yashaswini is an NRI and is not eligible to contest.