Writ to delete name of Congress Achampet nominee

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N V Shravan Kumar, on Wednesday refused to interfere in the writ petition filed seeking a direction to the Chief Electoral Officer, Nagarkurnool to delete from the electoral rolls name of Mamidala Yashaswini, who is contesting the Assembly elections on Congress ticket from Achampet constituency.

The CJ bench, while disposing the petition, in its orders said “ admittedly with the election process to the State Assembly has already commenced on October 9, the jurisdiction of the court to interfere is well defined in judgments”. It took into consideration the contention of the senior counsel appearing for the ECI Avinash Desai that the petitioner was informed the EC issued a clarification on August 11, 2023 stating no addition or deletion of voters is allowed after the notification process for elections has commenced.

The bench was adjudicating the petition filed by Kampally Deva of Rajeevnagar Colony, Dindi, Chinthapally, Vangoor mandal, Nagarkurnool district, seeking a direction to the ECI, TS chief electoral officer, district election officer and collector and the electoral registration oficer & RDO Achampet to delete the name of Yashaswini from the electoral rolls on the ground that Yashaswini is an NRI and is not eligible to contest.