Live
- IED found in J&K’s Shopian, bomb disposal squad deployed
- New Zealand PM visits Akshardham temple, lauds Hindu community's contribution back home
- Botsa Satyanarayana greets Pawan Kalyan at assembly, inquires about health
- Majority of Indians long-term investors, volatility inherent feature of economic progress: NSE CEO
- Won’t spare anyone indulging in riots, attacks on police: Maha CM on Nagpur violence
- MP govt working to enhance religious tourism: Mohan Yadav
- Starlink’s Entry Into India: What You Need to Know
- Man, who broke into MP Aruna's house in Hyderabad, arrested
- Not right to carry on with wrong traditions: Sambhal ASP on 'Neja Mela' cancellation
- Bulgaria declares national day of mourning for North Macedonia's nightclub fire victims
Write exams without fear: ASP to students
Asifabad: Sub Division ASP Chitta Ranjan said stressed that Class 10 students should appear for exams without fear and added that if they overcome...
Asifabad: Sub Division ASP Chitta Ranjan said stressed that Class 10 students should appear for exams without fear and added that if they overcome pressure, success is possible.
Police organised an awareness programme for class 10 students at ZPHS School in Wankidi mandal as part of the Police for You programme on Monday.
The test material was distributed to students. The ASP said that hard work, perseverance and time management are essential for success in exams.
He advised students to overcome the pressure and move forward to achieve the goal. Students were advised to write the exams with courage without any pressure or fear.
Around 398 students were given exam materials and wished well. Wankidi CI Satyanarayana, SSI Prashanth, school principal Nataraj, students and others participated in the programme.