Write exams without fear: ASP to students

Asifabad: Sub Division ASP Chitta Ranjan said stressed that Class 10 students should appear for exams without fear and added that if they overcome pressure, success is possible.

Police organised an awareness programme for class 10 students at ZPHS School in Wankidi mandal as part of the Police for You programme on Monday.

The test material was distributed to students. The ASP said that hard work, perseverance and time management are essential for success in exams.

He advised students to overcome the pressure and move forward to achieve the goal. Students were advised to write the exams with courage without any pressure or fear.

Around 398 students were given exam materials and wished well. Wankidi CI Satyanarayana, SSI Prashanth, school principal Nataraj, students and others participated in the programme.