Ex-Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee hospitalised after bathroom fall

Former West Bengal Education Minister and suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Partha Chatterjee has been admitted to a hospital after he sustained an injury from falling in the bathroom of his Naktala residence in south Kolkata, sources in his family said on Monday.

Last month, Chatterjee returned home after being released from judicial custody after three years, three months and 19 days. Although he had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in Kolkata for the last eight months, it is learnt that he was recently admitted to the hospital again for treatment.

Sources in his family said Chatterjee injured his left hand after falling in the bathroom last week.

Chatterjee's family doctor was quickly called to the house.

The doctor, who arrived at the house, administered initial treatment to Chatterjee's injury. But on Friday, when the pain in his hand increased, the family doctor advised him to be admitted to the hospital again. Following his advice, the former Education Minister was admitted to the hospital on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass again on Friday.

According to Chatterjee's family sources, doctors have performed an X-ray of his hand.

Although his left hand is seriously injured, his hand is not broken. However, the doctors want to keep him under observation in the hospital. Therefore, Chatterjee will not be discharged from the hospital right away as he will have to stay in the hospital for a few more days.

Incidentally, after returning home on November 11, Partha Chatterjee met his followers publicly for the first two days and also made a lot of statements in the media.

He had said that he wanted to attend the winter session of the West Bengal Assembly. He will also seek justice from the people of his assembly constituency Behala West.

As a strategy to seek justice, he had published an open letter to the people of Behala Paschim constituency from where he was elected to the Assembly. He also sent letters to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, state president of the party, Subrata Bakshi and Trinamool All-India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, raising questions about his suspension.

However, for some unknown reason, Chatterjee completely withdrawn himself since November 13.

He has not even visited his Assembly constituency, let alone meeting his followers.

Meanwhile, a special CBI court expressed its strong dissatisfaction over Chatterjee's absence from the hearing of the case recently and said that such negligence will not be tolerated. The court also ordered that Partha must be present at the next hearing. Along with this, the court also ordered to keep a close watch on whether his bail conditions have been fulfilled.