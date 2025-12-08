J&K L-G says nation will always remain indebted to soldiers

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday that the nation will always remain indebted to soldiers for the sacrifices they have made. L-G Sinha also interacted with veterans of the Armed Forces at Lok Bhavan Jammu.

He expressed gratitude to the Armed Forces and paid tributes to the martyrs. He stated that the nation will always remain indebted to the sacrifices made by the soldiers.

The Lieutenant Governor made generous contributions towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

He said the Armed Forces Flag Day, which was observed on December 7, 2025, reminds the citizens of the nation that the well-being of the Armed Forces personnel is the collective responsibility of the nation and every individual must contribute to support the Armed Forces who safeguard the integrity of the nation.

The Lieutenant Governor appealed to the people to contribute towards the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

He said that the fund will be used for the welfare of service personnel, their families, and ex-servicemen and their families.

Brig. Pankaj Chib (Retd), Director Sainik Welfare Department; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary, Home; veterans and officials of Sainik Welfare Department including Col BS Sambyal (Retd), Col Manjit Singh Bhau (Retd), Wg Cdr Tirath Singh (Retd), Capt (IN) Kapil Sharma (Retd), Tanvir Singh, Pawan Anand, Jagbir Singh, Subash Chander and Ms Anshu Dogra were present.

The L-G earlier laid foundation for the houses being made for those who suffered during Operation Sindoor due to the shelling from Pakistan. He said the Human Resources Development Society (HRDS) has signed an MoU on Monday undertaking to build these houses for those whose dwellings were destroyed by Pakistan shelling on civilian facilities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The L-G also announced that every family of these affected persons would be provided healthcare insurance cover and modern facilities in the houses made for them.

He said an elaborate relief package has been submitted to the Centre for relief of flood victims and their rehabilitation remains top priority for the government.