X’mas symbolises love and forgiveness: MLA

Mahabubnagar: Senior Congress leader and DCC Media Cell Convener CJ Benahar hosted Christmas celebrations at his residence in the Christian Colony here on Thursday, drawing the participation of several senior Congress leaders and party functionaries.

The programme underscored the spirit of communal harmony and unity beyond religious boundaries.

MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy, State Minority Finance Corporation Chairman Obedulla Kotwal, and District Congress Committee (DCC) President Sanjeev Mudiraj attended the celebrations and extended Christmas greetings to the Christian community. The leaders joined Benahar’s family members in cutting the Christmas cake.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy said that Christmas symbolises love, forgiveness, service, and brotherhood. He stated that celebrating festivals together, irrespective of religion, strengthens social unity and promotes harmony in society. Special prayers were offered by Pastor Yesupadam, seeking peace and prosperity for all.

Among those present were Market Committee Chairperson Bekkari Anita, Zaheer Akhtar, AP Mithun Reddy, Siraj Khadri, Madhusudan Reddy, Shekhar Naik, CB Sripoojitha, B Sunny Raj, Kavitha, Shobhan, Grace, Anand, Ramakrishna, Vinay, and others.

The event was marked by a festive atmosphere and a strong message of inclusiveness.