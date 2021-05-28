Yaas Cyclone weakens, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana to receive rain for next four days

The cyclone Yaas has weakened and turned into a surface trough on Thursday, the Meteorological Department said. It also said that it will further weaken and the intensity would decrease, which is currently located in Jharkhand, concentrated in its surrounding areas. image clear that its impact on Telangana is not large. It explained that strong winds had entered completely into southwestern and eastern central Bay of Bengal and partly into south-eastern Bay of Bengal and the west-central Bay of Bengal. The Met office said strong winds were blowing from the west and northwest to the state.



The meteorological department has forecasted heavy rains with thunderstorms in the Telugu states in the wake of the arrival of southwest monsoon. It said by the time the southwest monsoon begins in Kerala on the 31st of this month, conditions are likely to change in tbe state. Meteorological department predicted that several states, including Telangana, will receive heavy rains with thunderstorms and winds of 40 to 50 kmph. Also, heavy rains expected in Telangana on Saturday, Sunday and Monday and moderate rains in Andhra Pradesh as well.



Meanwhile, Telangana state has recorded normal temperatures on Thursday. Nalgonda recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees celsius while Medak recorded a minimum temperature of 22.7 degrees Celsius.

