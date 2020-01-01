Yadadri-Bhongir: Komati slams government for not completing Bundigani canal works on Musi

Athmakur (M) (Yadadri-Bhongir): Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy criticised the State government for not completing the works of Bundigani Kalwa on river Musi even after six years of TRS ruling and termed the negligence in works as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's inefficiency.



Addressing the media at Athmakur (M) in the district On Wednesday, Komatireddy said the Chief Minister was paying attention to Kaleshwaram for name and fame and has been neglecting the irrigation works of other projects.

Adding that he has been preparing a detailed project report with an estimated cost of Rs 2,000 crore for cleansing of Musi river by the Central government in the interest of farmers of the region, the Congress MP informed that he was going to submit the report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon for necessary action.

He blamed the CM for the deaths of 28 RTC workers during their agitation, and questioned that if merging of RTC with government was possible in neighboring Andhra Pradesh, why was it not possible in Telangana, which is richer than AP?

He alleged that Ministers and ruling party MLAs of the district have become a part of sand mafia and sharing Rs 5 lakh each a day. He urged the State government to pay attention to the development of backward places, pending irrigation projects and poll promises in the new year.