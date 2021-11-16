Yadadri: Bhoodan Pochampally recognized as world's best tourism village

Bhoodan Pochampally in Yadadri-Bhongir district has been recognized as the world's best tourism village by the United Nations World Tourism Organization. The award will be present in Madrid, Spain on December 2 on the occasion of 24th session of United Nations World Toursim Organization (UNWTO).

The Pochampally village is renamed as Bhoondan Pochampally after the Bhoodan movement. The village of came to fore in 1999 when a weaver called Chithakindi Mallesham developed a machine 'Asu' process of winding of yarn which is done before dyeing and weaving.

Along with Telangana's Pochampalli, Ladhpura Khas from Madhya Pradesh and Kongtang from Meghalaya were also recognized as the best tourism villages.

On Bhoondan Pochampally being recognized globally, minister KT Rama Rao congratulated the people of Pochampally.

My compliments to the people of Pochampally, Telangana on being selected as one of the best Tourism Villages by United Nations World Tourism Organisation 👏



The prestigious award will be given on the occasion of 24th session of the UNWTO General Assembly on Dec 2 in Madrid,Spain — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 16, 2021







