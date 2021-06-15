Yadadri Collector Anita Ramachandran axed for not acting on land grabbing plaints

Bhongir: What made the State Government transfer Yadadri Bhongir district Collector Anita Ramachandran?

It seems that the state government had acted swiftly following a letter from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) to the Chief Secretary asking him to take action.

The DoPT said that it had received a complaint from a social activist PLN Rao from Choutuppal village. Rao had complained against Collector Anita Ramachandran for not taking action against the land encroachments and forceful land acquisition from the farmers for different purposes mainly setting up of industrial clusters and other government-related activities. Rao had brought these issues to the notice of the district collector in March 2021, but no action was taken by her.

Following this, Rao approached the Centre. Taking the issue seriously, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions instructed the State Government to initiate action against the 2004 batch officer.

In an official communication to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DoPT official said that "it is appropriate for action against the district collector based on the complaint lodged by PLN Rao". In compliance with the order, the government transferred Collector Anita Ramachandran and replaced her with Warangal Municipal Commissioner Pamela Satpathy.