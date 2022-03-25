Yadadri: Common devotee first …VIPs next

Yadadri: Unlike in the past, common devotees will have uninterrupted darshan at the renovated Yadadri temple, whereas VIP protocol darshans will be confined to break time.This enables a common man to have darshan within an hour.

Temple authorities are taking all precautionary measures to tackle the rush of devotees, as the temple is opening after a long gap. Around 60,000 devotees can have hassle-free darshan a day. They would be geo-tagged to know the exact number of devotees visiting the temple daily and to take necessary measures from time to time.

Officials of the temple confirmed that they will not allow any private vehicles to hillock. Transport will be arranged from downhill.

Online ticket booking will start on March 28 and a trial run of issue of online tickets was already done earlier. Another trial will be held on March 25. Only registered devotees will be allowed to go to temple.

Devotees are allowed to visit Swayambhu at main temple from 2pm.

DivisPharma is making arrangements to provide drinking water at 15 places of the shrine.

The main event MahakumbhSamprokshanafor the inauguration of the main temple will start on March 28 morning. Golden deities will be shifted from Balalayam to main temple in procession soon after completion of Purnahuti. Shivalayamwill open on March 25 and Laxmi Pushkarini, Kalyana Katta and DeekshaParulaMandapam will come into use on March 28.

Satyanayana Swamy mandapam is likely to open 10 days after the inauguration of the temple, whereas free meal distribution complex is likely to come into use after five months only.

On Thursday, the weeklong Panchakudatmaka yagam reached its fourth day. Priests and Ruthwiks conducted the homam and other rituals at Balalayam and main temple as per Agama shastra.

Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagawath conducted a review meeting on security arrangements in view of CM KCR and other people's representatives visit on main temple inauguration day i.e., March 28.

A trial run of production of Laddu Prasadam through machines was carried out. Akshaya Patra organisation is roped in for the purpose.