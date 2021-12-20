Yadadri: MLC Surabhi inaugurates Karivena Annadana Satram

Yadadri: MLC Surabhi Vani stated that the distribution of free meals to devotees at pilgrim places is a service to the God.

On Sunday, along with BJP leader and former MLC Ramchander Rao, All India Brahmin Karivena Federation president and general secretaries NR Srinivas and Dr N Venugopal inaugurated the Karivena Annadana Satram in Yadagirigutta.

Federation leaders Srinivas and Venugopal announced that hereafter the services of Karivena Satram will be available at the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders stated that the Karivena Federation has made all the arrangements to provide free meals (Anna Prasadam) to the devotees who visit Yadadri every day.

They said that the All India Karivena Brahmin Nithyananda Satram would be set up in Ayodhya, Tirumala, Haridwar and Arunachalam in next year.

They also said that the organisation has a history of over 100 years and started in a small village called Karivena in Andhra Pradesh.

They informed that the Annadana Satram, which is run under the auspices of the Karivena Brahmin Federation, offers food to own community as well as to others.

All India Brahmin Karivena Federation is already rendering valuble services at pilgrim places like Srisailam, Kashi, Rameshwaram, Mahanandi, Shirdi, Alampur, Bhadrachalam and Tripuranthakam, they added.

The leaders informed that they were running an old age home in Vijayawada and a Vedic school at Shankara Mandir in Kurnool and added that they have recently launched a state-of-the-art accommodation facility in Varanasi.

They also listed out other seva services being offered by the federation (Samakya)

Federation services will start very soon at Arunachalam, Tirumala, Haridwar and Ayodhya, they asserted.

Samakya leaders Kamaraj Narendra, H Srinivasa Rao, SV Rao and others took part in the programme.