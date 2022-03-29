Yadadri temple inauguration passes off peacefully

Hyderabad: The Laxmi Narsimha Swamy temple was inaugurated on Monday by Chief Minister of Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao at Yadadri and not a single incident of disturbance was reported from the event.

Rachakonda police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said, "We made sure that no untoward incident occurs at the temple during the time of inauguration. A total of 3,000 police officers including, Civil, Traffic, CAR, SHE teams, Octopus and greyhound forces were deployed to ensure the peaceful conclusion of the programme."

"Apart from that we had also setup a control room to monitor the entire proceedings of the programme. The live feed was captured from the CCTVs installed at the temple and it was being monitored through the control room. Overall, the programme went on peacefully without any single untoward incident being reported."

The Rachakonda police has been working day and night for more than week to ensure the safe and peaceful conduct of the event.