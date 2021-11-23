  • Menu
Yadadri temple officials prohibits personal vehicles of devotees to hill shrine

Yadadri temple
Yadadri temple (File/Photo)

The temple officials of Yadadri restricted the entry of personal vehicles of devotees on to the hill shrine in the view of ongoing temple works. N Geetha, the executive officer of the temple said that it has decided not to allow vehicles up to the temple due to the arch works of gate.

The EO asked the devotees to cooperate with the security personnel in implementation of orders.

The Telangana government took up the renovation works of the temple four years ago. The temple has been expanded from 2,500 square yards to 4.5 acres. The works which are under progress are expected to be completed by May, 2021. So far, the government spent nearly Rs 1000 crore on development of Yadadri.

