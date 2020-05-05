Yadadri Thermal plant workers demand wages or transportation

Miryalguda (Nalgonda): Demanding the Genco officials either to pay the salaries or make arrangements for transporting them to their natives places, the migrant workers from North Indian States working in Yadadri Thermal Power Plant in Damaracherla staged a dharna at Genco SE office in the plant here on Monday.



As many as 2,000 migrant workers from north Indian States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal are working in the erection works of Yadadri Thermal Power Plant In Damaracherla. The workers lamented that they are under severe financial crisis and couldn't have meals two times a day as the contractors concerned haven't paid salaries to them. They demanded the Genco officials to pay their salaries immediately or send them back to their native States as there is no work due to the lockdown.

After getting information of the dharna, district Superintendent of Police Ranganath interacted with the agitating workers and explained the workers' problems to the labour contractors over phone. The labor contractors informed the SP that the workers' salaries were paid till March and assured him of depositing April month salary in the bank accounts of workers at the earliest.

The SP informed that necessary arrangements are being made to transport the migrant workers to their native places as per the guidelines of the Central government.