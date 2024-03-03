Yadadri to be renamed Yadagirigutta

Live
Highlights
Roads and Buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has said that the government would rename the Yadadri- the famous temple town in the State as Yadagirigutta and required orders will be issued as soon as possible .
Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has said that the government would rename the Yadadri- the famous temple town in the State as Yadagirigutta and required orders will be issued as soon as possible .
Soon after coming to power, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao declared the temple town of Yadagirigutta as the State’s Hindu spiritual centre by developing the Narasimha Swami temple and named it as Yadadri.
Speaking to newsmen, the minister said that the Congress government will revoke the earlier orders of changing Yadagirigutta name as Yadadri and issue new orders to this effect. He said that Alair MLA B Ilaiah already made the statement on the same issue.
