Yadagirigutta: Old woman lodges police complaints against sons

Yadagirigutta: Complaining that her sons are not taking care of her, an elderly woman approached the police for justice in Yadagirigutta on Tuesday.

According to the sources, Baira Sattamma of Gaurayapalli village of Yadagirigutta mandal has three sons and a disabled child.

After the death of her husband, the three sons divided the property among themselves in equal parts and have been living separately.

Since then, the three sons have not been taking care of their mother Sattamma and their disabled sister. Sattamma also approached RDO and urged him to allocate the land sold by his sons to them as well.

The RDO told the sons to provide Rs 10 lakh to mother Sattamma and disabled sister and instructed them to provided Rs 1,500 per month per person aid to both mother Sattamma and sister.

However, Sattamma on Monday told the RDO office and Yadagirigutta police on Tuesday that her three sons had given only Rs 5 lakh and were behaving in the same manner as earlier.

SI Saidulu assured the old women that he would take appropriate steps to counsel her sons and address her issue.