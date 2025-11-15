Yasaswini, Jhansi played a key role in JH polls: Cong leaders

Hanumakonda: Two ministers on Friday congratulated Palakurthi MLA Yasaswini Reddy and TPCC vice- president Jhansi Rajender Reddy for playing a key role in the Jubilee Hills by-election.

At a hotel in Hyderabad, the MLA and TPCC vice-president, along with ministers and MLAs, monitored the counting from start to finish.

When Naveen Yadav won with a majority of nearly 25,000 votes, they congratulated each other and shared sweets. Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Vakati Srihari, as well as corporation chairpersons, congratulated Yasaswini and Jhansi.

The ministers noted that for the past 25 days, except for urgent situations, both Yasaswini and Jhansi stayed away from the constituency and worked full-time in the election campaign, following the party’s call. One worked in the Borabanda division; the other in the Yousufguda division, directly meeting people and campaigning in their own style for Yadav’s victory.

They said the MLA’s determination, hard work and direct connection with the public played a crucial role in Yadav’s win.

This victory further strengthened the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy.

Following the victory, party cadres in all six mandals of the constituency gathered at the main junctions in the mandal headquarters, burst firecrackers, and raised slogans praising the CM, Yasaswini and Jhansi. Party leaders and activists celebrated by sharing sweets, hugs and rejoicing.