Yatra aims at exposing fraud of KCR govt: Bandi Sanjay

Nalgonda: Praja Sangrama Yatra aims to expose the frauds of TRS government and explain the welfare schemes of the central government, said Bandi Sanjay Kumar here on Friday.

He said KCR is troubling people of all sections of society. "I am doing the padayatra to reassure the people. BJP will break KCR's dictatorial rule and form a government of the poor, said the State BJP chief.

He urged people to support BJP and BJP will protect you and.. "We all together protect the country".

Bandi who has embarked on a padayatra, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the women of Yadadri district.

"I feel lucky to celebrate Raksha Bandhan with sisters of erstwhile Nalgonda district," BJP State president Bandi Sanjay stated during the Gram Sabha held in Pallivada village of Ramannapet mandal in Yadadri Bhongir district on Friday.

"I too have sisters and informed them that I am going to celebrate this year Rakhi festival with women of this region," said Bandi.

"I am not the type such a person to run away from padayatra in the name of sun, rain and festivals," he added.

I celebrated 'Vinayaka Chawthi' in the presence of everyone in last year padayatra.

Women are creators

Mother (Bhumata, guv( cow)mata, Bharat Mata, Godavari Mata, Agnimata) is mentioned in all. Let us compare them all to a woman. Indians pray Goddess deities in the form of mother.

Prime Minister Modi is giving the highest priority to women in government and in party.

Modi is giving importance to women's empowerment in the name of Bheti Bachao...Beti Padao, he added.

BJP made 4 women CMs... 6 women governors and 12 women MPs have been made ministers. Also an ST woman was made as the President of India, he added.

In the Bharatiya Janata Party, we are providing 30 per cent reservation to women in the appointment of committees, he said.

Modi government providing 'Mudra Loans' to women to make them as entrepreneurs.

There was no woman in the cabinet during the first five years of TRS government, he added.

The government that provided aid for construction of toilets and free gas to the poor women is the Modi government, he said.

Modi government has also sanctioned 2.4 lakh houses to Telangana under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Bandi said. Modi is a person who sees goddess among women, he added.