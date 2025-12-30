Years of neglect, voices of agony: Harish Rao speaks for retired staff

BRS leader T Harish Rao on Monday demanded that the Deputy Chief Minister provide retirement benefits to retired government employees and clear the six pending Dearness Allowances (DAs).

The BRS member raised this issue during Zero Hour on Monday and expressed objections over the lack of replies to questions asked by members during the session.

Rao said that during the previous BRS government, written answers were provided to all questions. Stating that government employees are like chariot wheels for the administration; he said only if they are content will development and welfare programmes reach the people smoothly. “But today, all government employees in the state are in serious distress,” he added.

Five DAs are pending for government employees in Telangana, which Rao said is unprecedented in the country. Even after two years of the Congress government, the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) has not been implemented. “I request that PRC be released immediately,” he urged.

The BRS leader highlighted that 39 retired employees have died of mental anguish due to lack of government benefits. During the BRS tenure, 17,000 employees retired and were provided with their dues on time.

“While coming to the Assembly, I met retired JD Veterinary Doctor Jagath Kumar Reddy from Siddipet. He expressed grief that he had not received a single rupee even after retiring in October 2024. Despite filing a case in the High Court, the government is not providing retirement benefits,” said Rao, stressing that it is unfair to treat employees who served for 35 years this way.

BJP member K Venkataramana Reddy said that members should convey a good message to the public and avoid foul language. “We are talking indiscriminately. It is like the city is world-class, but the words are third-class,” he said. Replying, Legislative Affairs Minister D. Sridhar Babu said every party should ensure its members maintain decorum and advised the BJP member to instruct their seniors to follow this guidance.

Other members raised additional issues in the House. AIMIM member Jaffar Hussain Meraj highlighted sanitation problems due to insufficient staff, leading to piled-up garbage, while Government Whip Beerla Ailaia requested that Alair be made a revenue division.

CPI leader K Sambasiva Rao urged the government to instruct GENCO to clear Rs 43,000 crore dues to Singareni. BRS member Kaleru Venkatesh demanded the completion of works on Moosarambagh Bridge. Congress member Naveen Yadav pointed out flooding problems in Kishan Nagar during rains, and MIM member Majid Hussain demanded improved infrastructure, including an MRI machine at Niloufer Hospital.