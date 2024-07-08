Young blood for TG TDP’s rejuvenation soon: Naidu

Hyderabad: The TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the party will adopt a different political policy for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Telugu Desam Party Chief held a meeting with TDP Telangana unit leaders at NTR Trust Bhavan on Sunday for the first time after becoming the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He was given a warm welcome at the party office by the party leaders.

Naidu appreciated the dedication of the party cadre and said that though the party has not been in power for the last ten years, the cadre continues to hold the party flag high. He emphasised his plans to rejuvenate the TDP Telangana unit soon, entrusting leadership in the State to young and educated individuals. It will be their duty to revive the past glory of the party. He stated that as long as there are Telugu-speaking people, Telugu Desam will have a presence in Telangana. Naidu added that the party was born in Telangana.

Recalling the foundation laid by the TDP since 1995 to change the face of Hyderabad and Telangana, Naidu said that the State has achieved great heights. The per capita income of Telangana was higher than that of Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. There is a lot of scope to take the party to the next level here.

He mentioned that the new leadership in Telangana should focus on ensuring rapid growth for the TDP here. Meanwhile, he underscored his responsibility to develop Andhra Pradesh and address the challenges stemming from the destruction witnessed over the past five years.

He also thanked the party cadre for extending full help and cooperation in winning the recent elections in Andhra Pradesh.

He also recalled the support that was extended to him at a massive function that was organised at Gachibowli when he was illegally detained in jail.

Naidu said that the party adopted a completely different political approach in Andhra Pradesh. Youngsters, especially the educated and intellectual youth, were promoted after engineering a complete restructuring of the party. As a result, the TDP registered a huge victory in Andhra Pradesh in the recently held Assembly elections, he added.

The TDP Chief appealed to Telangana party unit leaders to recall the days of ‘Shramadanam’ and ‘Janmabhoomi’ for 90 days in Hyderabad during the TDP rule in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. People will bury the leaders who behaved like dictators, and it was proved in Andhra Pradesh recently, he added.