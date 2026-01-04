Young India Integrated School construction to begin on Jan 10

Hanumakonda: StationGhanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari stated that the bhoomi puja for the construction works of the Young India Integrated School will be conducted on January 10.

Addressing a meeting with officials of the TS EWIDC, here, on Saturday, the former Deputy Chief Minister discussed with officials the establishment of the Young India Integrated Residential School in the Station Ghanpur Assembly constituency.

Officials explained to the MLA about the construction works, school building design, infrastructure facilities, progress of works, and the timeline for completion. The MLA instructed the officials to take steps to complete the construction works within one and a half years while strictly adhering to quality standards.

He said that the school should be provided with all basic infrastructure facilities such as ultra-modern classrooms, laboratories, library, sports facilities, drinking water, and toilets. He stated that the Young India Integrated Residential School would make quality education accessible to students from poor and backward sections.