Young woman ends life after allegedly being cheated by boyfriend in Attapur

A young woman committed suicide after allegedly being cheated by her boyfriend cheated in Attapur. According to the police, the young woman identified as Adithi Bhardwaj from Attapur is working as a software engineer and lives in a local apartment. In this sequence she fell in love with a young man.

The two traveled together for a long time. Recently, she got upset after realizing that she had been cheated by her lover. She committed suicide when no one was home.

The locals identified and informed the police. The body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for postmortem and case has been registered and investigation is underway.

