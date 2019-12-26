Youth held for sexually assaulting minor girl in Hyderabad

A 21-year-old youngster has been arrested for sexually assaulting minor girl here under Petbasheerbad on Thursday.

The victim (17), a native of Jogipet mandal in Sangareddy district has come to her grandmother's home in Petbasheerabad. The accused introduced himself as the girl's relative and befriended her. Later, the girl returned to her home.

On learning it, the accused went to the girl's home and sexually assaulted when there was no one at home. Based on the complaint of the girl's parents, the Petbasheerabad police registered a case and arrested the accused. A probe is on.