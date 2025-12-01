Youth Leader Khalid Naveed Condemns Radicalization and Suicide Attacks

Mahbubnagar: Khalid Naveed, President of Youth Welfare Mahbubnagar, on Monday strongly condemned the increasing trend of radicalized Muslim youth resorting to terrorist suicide attacks, citing recent blasts in Delhi as a stark example of the devastating consequences.

Speaking to the media, Naveed highlighted that such acts of violence, which kill innocent people, are strictly forbidden in Islam. He emphasized that suicide attacks are not martyrdom but grave sins, leading the perpetrator to eternal punishment. “No matter the reason—political, personal, or revenge—Islam does not permit taking one’s own life or harming others,” he said.

Naveed referred to a recent video circulating in the media where an individual attempted to justify the November 10 Delhi bombing as “martyrdom.” He strongly rejected this claim, stating that Islam regards human life as a sacred trust from Allah. He cited Quranic verses: “Whoever kills a soul unless for a soul or for corruption in the land it is as if he had slain mankind entirely” (Surah Al-Ma'idah 5:32) and “Do not kill yourselves, indeed Allah is ever Merciful to you” (Surah An-Nisa 4:29). The Prophet Muhammad also warned that anyone who takes their own life will face severe punishment in the afterlife.

Naveed warned that extremist ideologies mislead vulnerable youth, turning them into tools of terror under false religious claims. He urged communities and young people to reject radicalization and educate themselves about the true teachings of Islam, which forbid spreading fear, terror, and destruction.