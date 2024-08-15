Youth Should Draw Inspiration from the Lives of Freedom Fighters - Collector Badavath Santosh

Nagarkurnool: On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, Nagarkurnool Collector Badavath Santosh paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by garlanding their portraits and hoisted the national flag at the celebrations held in the Collectorate premises. He then received the police guard of honor.



Speaking at the event, the Collector emphasized that the youth should draw inspiration from the great leaders who sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle and should actively participate in the building of a new India. He highlighted that the efforts of these great leaders were not for their own benefit, but for the development of future generations. The Collector pointed out that the true tribute to these leaders would be the creation of a society free from discrimination.

He also urged the government machinery to work diligently to ensure that welfare schemes reach the underprivileged and contribute to the development and revitalization of Nagarkurnool district. On this auspicious occasion of Independence Day, he reminded everyone that the celebrations are the result of the struggles, sacrifices, and efforts of countless great leaders. He called on everyone to move forward with patriotism and contribute their part to leading the country on the path of progress.

The event was attended by Additional Collector Seetharama Rao, Collectorate AO Chandrasekhar, district officials from various departments, and others.







