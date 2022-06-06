YouTubers booked for leaking videos of minor gangrape victim

Hyderabad: The City Cyber Crime police is serious on the viral circulation of the videos of the minor girl gangrape and revealing her identity in the public.

The investigating officials have registered two cases against local YouTubers on charges of uploading a video clip of the Amnesia pub gangrape victim and disclosure of her identity.

Police took suo motu note of the videos after the YouTubers uploaded it and held debates by calling panellists to discuss the issue.

"The videos were played repeatedly during the so- called debate show. It amounts to violations of POCSO guidelines," a senior police official said, adding that the police have issued a notice under Section 41 A of CrPC to one of the reporters of the YouTube channel and asked him to appear before them.

The probing authorities also launched investigation into the leak of video clips which went viral on social media platforms and how it got leaked into public domain. The police is also serious on BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao for showing the video clip to reporters at a press conference at the BJP office on Saturday to support his claim that the son of an AIMIM MLA was present in the car in which the incident allegedly happened. "Police are consulting the legal experts to take action against the MLA for leaking the video and photo clips of the victims in the public at the press conference and take action accordingly."