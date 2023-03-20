YS Bhaskar Reddy moves Telangana High Court challenging declaration of Dastagiri as approver

YS Bhaskar Reddy filed a petition in Telangana High Court challenging the declaration of A-4 Dastagiri as approver in YS Viveka murder case. The petition stated that it is not reasonable to impeach them on the basis of Dastagiri's statement. He asked to cancel the bail given to Dastagiri. CBI interrogated Avinash Reddy and Bhaskar Reddy on the basis of Dastagiri's statement.



Bhaskar Reddy said that Dastagiri who played a key role in Viveka's murder case is giving a statement as told by the CBI and opined that it is not right to give bail to Dastagiri who played a key role.



"It was Dastagiri who bought the key weapon in Viveka's murder case; CBI also cooperated during Dastagiri's bail. The lower court ignored the evidence against Dastagiri.' Bhaskar Reddy stated in the petition.