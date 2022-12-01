YS Sharimila complains to governor over the attacks, takes a dig at KCR

YSRTP president YS Sharmila went to Raj Bhavan on Thursday and met Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. She complained to the governor about the attitude of the police towards her Praja Prasthanam Yatra and informed her about the happenings in Narsampet and Hyderabad. Later YS Sharmila spoke to the media.

Sharmila fumed that the police attacked them without any reason. He alleged that all this happened under the direction of CM KCR and criticized that he created the problem of peace and security. He said that he has complained to the governor about the incidents of obstruction and attack. He explained that there is no democracy in the state.



Sharmila flagged that KCR has not fulfilled any of his promises and expressed anger that the state is being ruled like a dictator. Sharmila alleged that KCR's family has earned lakhs of crores.