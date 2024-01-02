Live
- KSDL detergents sees a record high sales of Rs 123.42 crore in December 23
- Ankita Lokhande on SSR's death: 'Toot gaya wo kisi cheez se'
- Investment giant Fidelity cuts Musk-run X’s valuation by 71.5%
- Long queues at Petrol Pumps- No Stock boards Talks going on, Supply may resume after 6 pm
- People face hassles owing to non-availability of fuel in Punjab, Haryana
- Canadian study permit applications processed for Indians down over 40% since July 2023: Data
- What is Perihelion Day? Know all about the astronomical event when earth is closest to the sun
- School Students stun jury with their ideas to build Brand Bengaluru
- Begumpet Basti residents compalint against MLA Danam Nagender at Prajavani
- YSRTP General Secretary Thudi Devender Reddy clarifies on Sharmila joining Congress
Just In
YS Sharmila holds meeting with party leaders, to soon announce decision on party merger
Highlights
YS Sharmila, the president of YSRTP, held a crucial meeting with party leaders at the party office in Lotus Pond in Hyderabad. The discussion revolved...
YS Sharmila, the president of YSRTP, held a crucial meeting with party leaders at the party office in Lotus Pond in Hyderabad. The discussion revolved around the party merger and future activities. This meeting holds significance amidst speculations of Sharmila joining the Congress party.
It is anticipated that she will make a crucial announcement regarding the party merger soon. Additionally, it is reported that she will be traveling to Delhi on Wednesday night.
Following the meeting, Sharmila proceeded to Idupulapaya to pay respects at her father YSR. She visited the location to seek her father's blessings on the occasion of her son Raja Reddy's marriage. Sharmila was accompanied by Raja Reddy and Priya as newlyweds.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS