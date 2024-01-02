  • Menu
YS Sharmila holds meeting with party leaders, to soon announce decision on party merger
YS Sharmila, the president of YSRTP, held a crucial meeting with party leaders at the party office in Lotus Pond in Hyderabad. The discussion revolved around the party merger and future activities. This meeting holds significance amidst speculations of Sharmila joining the Congress party.

It is anticipated that she will make a crucial announcement regarding the party merger soon. Additionally, it is reported that she will be traveling to Delhi on Wednesday night.

Following the meeting, Sharmila proceeded to Idupulapaya to pay respects at her father YSR. She visited the location to seek her father's blessings on the occasion of her son Raja Reddy's marriage. Sharmila was accompanied by Raja Reddy and Priya as newlyweds.

