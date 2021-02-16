YS Sharmila to launch party in May or July

Hyderabad: Former AP Chief Minister YS Rajashekara Reddy's daughter Sharmila is making fast political moves aiming to launch her political party in Telangana. Soon after returning from Bengaluru on Monday, she held a meeting with a select group of leaders and intellectuals here. Sharmila is likely to announce the launch of her political outfit on May 14--the day YSR assumed CM's office in 2004---or on July 8--her father's birthday. She is likely to announce some major decisions on those days.

Earlier, she planned to float the party in April. But the AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister deferred the plan as she wanted to hold a series of meetings with YSR supporters to ascertain the political situation in Telangana.

Leaders said that Sharmila will take more time to launch the party. After the by-poll to the Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency and elections to two graduate constituencies and seven municipalities, including Warangal and Khammam corporations, she would plunge into action.

Her 'padayatra' from Chevella (where YSR also took out yatra before 2004 elections) in May or July is in pipeline. After the meeting with old Nalgonda district leaders, she will meet Ranga Redy and Hyderabad leaders on February 20. Senior Congress leader and former MLC M Ranga Reddy called on Sharmila ahead of the meeting.