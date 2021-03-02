YS Sharmila's party launch on April 9

Lotus Pond: Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan mohan Reddy, has decided to announce her party name at a huge public meeting in Khammam on April 9.

She has already had discussions with Khammam district leaders. Names like YSRTP, YSR PT and Rajanna Rajyam are under consideration. She is expected to launch party activities from Lotus Pond on May 14 onwards.

Sharmila has been holding 'AthmeeyaSammelanam' in districts. She is slated to end the meetings with Khammam district leaders on April 9, when she is likely to announce the party, leaders said.

She wanted to start the party on May 14, the day on which her father, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, took charge as Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. However, keeping in view the high temperatures during May, she decided to start the party affairs early from her Lotus Pond residence.

Meanwhile, her followers are countering criticism of leaders of other parties. At a recent meeting, Sharmila was seen consoling a student, which became a topic of discussion. Congress leader A Revanth Reddy mocked it stating that the person was a paid artist. Her followers lashed out at MP for his comments.

Sharmila is slated to meet leaders from Mahbubnagar district on Tuesday. Her followers said about 700 important people would attend.