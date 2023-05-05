YS Viveka murder: Erra Gangireddy arrives at Nampally CBI court, likely to surrender

Erra Gangireddy, A1 accused in former minister YS Viveka's murder case, came to Nampally CBI court on Friday. He reached the CBI court to surrender as per Telangana High Court orders and will surrender in court soon. He will surrender today in the wake of the High Court's earlier orders to surrender before May 5.



Erra Gangireddy alias Tummalapalli Gangireddy, who was A-1 in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy was arrested by AP Police on March 28, 2019 in Viveka's murder case. Gangireddy was granted default bail on June 27 of the same year as the chargesheet was not filed after 90 days.



YS Viveka's daughter approached the AP High Court to hand over the case to the CBI saying that the investigation by the AP police was not up to expectations. Subsequently, the CBI requested to cancel Gangireddy's bail, however the court dismissed the petition. The CBI appealed to the Supreme Court, which said that default bail can be cancelled if there is clear evidence in cases of serious crimes. The CBI remanded the case to the AP High Court to conduct an inquiry on merit and take a decision on the petition.

In the subsequent developments, the investigation of Viveka's murder case was transferred to Telangana. In this order, the petition filed by the CBI to cancel the bail of Erra Gangireddy was transferred from the Supreme Court to the AP High Court and from there to the Telangana High Court. After the transfer, the investigation of the case gained momentum. In this order, the Telangana High Court has issued orders to Gangireddy to surrender in the CBI court before the May 5.