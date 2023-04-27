YS Viveka murder: Telangana High Court to deliver verdict on Erra Gangireddy bail cancellation petition

Telangana High Court on Thursday will hear on the bail cancellation petition of Erra Gangireddy. As the arguments are over by Wednesday, the verdict will be announced by the single member bench today.



The CBI has filed a petition in the High Court seeking cancellation of the bail of Erra Gangireddy, the main accused (A-1) in Viveka's murder case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has put forth the arguments in the Telangana High Court that it was Erra Gangireddy who plotted the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy and he played a key role in its execution.

Moreover, it is said that he played a key role in tampering the evidence. The CBI argued that Gangireddy's bail should be canceled as he would influence the witnesses if he was out.

The CBI mentioned before the High Court bench that Dastagiri (A-2) revealed in the statement that Gangireddy hoped that he would pay Rs.40 crores even though he said that he would work as a driver for Viveka and that he could not commit murder. "According to the plan, Gangireddy went to Viveka's house first. After that, he helped the three accused to come inside. On Gangireddy's orders, Viveka, who was dying, wrote a letter to divert the murder on others.

On the day of Viveka's murder, watchman Ranganna identified Gangireddy along with the other accused. After the murder, Gangireddy and Siva Shankar Reddy erased the evidence. The lawyer for CBI argued that Gangireddy's bail should be canceled considering these factors. On the other hand, the senior lawyer for Viveka's daughter Sunitha Reddy also heard arguments that the default bail can be examined and canceled on the basis of merit.

However, the lawyer argued on behalf of Gangireddy that the CBI had tried several times to cancel the default bail of Gangireddy but failed. He mentioned that Kadapa Court and AP High Court also dismissed the bail cancellation petitions filed by CBI. It was brought to the attention of the Telangana High Court bench that even the Supreme Court had not said to cancel the bail.

They appealed to the Telangana High Court bench that Gangireddy had nothing to do with the murder and there was no need to cancel the bail. Taking all these arguments into consideration, the bench will give a verdict on the bail cancellation petition today.