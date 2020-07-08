YSR's 71st birthday celebrated in Khammam

Khammam: District Congress Committee celebrated former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy's 71st birthday on a grand scale on Wednesday across the district. DCC president P Durgaprasad, party leaders and activists paid tributes to late YSR at the party office in Khammam.



On the occasion, DCC president Durgaprasad hailed the services of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy as the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh and explained his services for the development of the party in the State.

The town committee also celebrated YSR's birthday. They garlanded YSR's statue at the main centre in the town. Number of Congress leaders and activists organised various programmes across the erstwhile Khammam district.