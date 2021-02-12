YTP to conduct one-day deeksha on February 14

Khammam: Requesting development of temple town, Yuva Telangana Party (YTP) will conduct one-day deeksha in Khammam on February 14.

Party leaders conducted a meeting here on Thursday and released wall posters of deeksha programme.

Speaking on the occasion, party district president J Venkat Ramana demanded the State and Central governments for immediately release of funds for the development of Bhadrachalam.

Alleging that not a single rupee was released for the town development after the formation of separate Telangana, he demanded the TRS government to release Rs 100 crore immediately, which was promised earlier.

He criticised the BJP government and its leaders for using Lord Rama name for begging votes and questioned as to why they did not release single paise for the development of South Ayodhya (Bhadrachalam).

Yuva Telangana Party is taking steps under the leadership of party founder and State president Jitta Balakrishna Reddy seeking release of funds for the development of Bhadradri and conducting one-day massive deeksha in Khammam town, he explained.

He appealed to all party leaders and devotees of Lord Rama to participate in the deeksha for seeking funds for the development of Bhadradri Rama temple.