Zaheerabad: Festive fervour swells on Christmas
Highlights
Christmas celebrations were held on a grand note at various places including Nelakal, Kohir, Mogudampalli and Jharasangam mandal on Wednesday.
A festive fervor was in the air with people rushing in and out of homes with baked goodies in hand, and bands beating to country song. Devotees in large numbers thronged Methodist Central Church in Zaheerabad town was inaugurated recently.
25 Dec 2019 4:09 PM GMT