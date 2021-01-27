Zero Fluoride cases in Nalgonda, says TRS

Hyderabad : Taking exception to the corruption allegations on the irrigation projects by the Congress party, TRS leaders on Wednesday said that zero fluoride cases in Nalgonda was testimony to the success of project like Mission Bhagiratha.

Addressing a press conference here along with Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Minister G Jagadish Reddy criticised TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy for filing more than 350 cases against Kaleshwaram project. The Congress leaders are afraid of development going on in Telangana hence they were indulging in baseless allegations, said Jagadish Reddy. He said the government finished the 60 year old problem of fluoride in Nalgonda. "Uttam should have some shame. He is unable to see the greatness of Kaleshwaram which is under his eyes. The Congress leaders filed 350 cases to stop Kaleshwaram but all these cases could not stand in front of determination of CM KCR," said Jagadish Reddy.

Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that the government was taking loans as per the FRBM limits. Even the sand was swallowed during the Congress regime. The Congress rule itself was corrupt. Not even a single project was completed during 2004 to 2014, alleged Rajeshwar Reddy. None of the investigating agencies have showed finger towards TRS government, said Rajeshwar Reddy.