Zonal Commissioner Siktha Patnaik holds meet on property tax in Hyderabad

LB Nagar: LB Nagar Zonal Commissioner Siktha Patnaik conducted a review meeting with town planning department officers in Kapra circle office on Thursday. She enquired with officials about the property tax collection.

She instructed officials not to fail in collecting this year's target of Rs 51.4 crore from Kapra circle. She also said that officials should collect Rs 6.39 crore for January.

The ZC said, "The tax payers should co-operate with the revenue officers and be a part of development of the division by paying the tax arrears." DC Sailaja, ACP Balananda Swamy, AMC Surendar Goud, Papayya and Nagendar were present.